Nine injured in 'Newark' shooting in US: report

All of the victims — eight adults and one youth — were in stable condition at two Newark hospitals, the city’s acting public safety director, Raul Malave, said in a statement.

He said the police had responded to the shooting, in the 200 block of Clinton Place, a residential area in the Weequahic section of Newark, at 6:19 p.m. The authorities learned of the attack through the ShotSpotter system, a technology that detects gunfire and alerts the police, Nedw York Times reported.

Police officials in Newark said five of those who had been shot were able to get to a hospital on their own. They said a car stolen in Jersey City appeared to be at the center of the incident, but did not elaborate. The police said the youngest victim was 17 and the oldest 68.

Thursday night, one police squad car was still posted outside a convenience store where the shooting had taken place five hours earlier. The metal security grates of the store, 809 Supermarket, were pulled down and locked. A gray hoodie soaked in what appeared to be blood was lying on the sidewalk out front.

MA/PR