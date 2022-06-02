Four people killed in shooting at US' Tulsa Medical Center

A man armed with a rifle and handgun opened fire on Wednesday inside a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing four people, police said, in the latest of a series of mass shootings in the United States. The shooter has also been shot dead, India Today reported.

"We now have five dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus," Tulsa Police said.

The shooter also died, apparently, of a self-inflicted wound, Tulsa's deputy police chief Jonathan Brooks told reporters outside the St. Francis Hospital campus.

Brooks said police were trying to determine the man's identity but said he was aged between 35 and 40.

Officers arrived on the scene three minutes after receiving a call about the shooting and made contact with the victims and the suspect five minutes later, he said.

The gunman was armed with a rifle and a handgun.

The shooting occurred on the second floor of the campus's Natalie Building, which contains doctor's offices including an orthopedic center.

Eric Dalgleish, another Tulsa deputy police chief, said he believed the victims included employees and patients.

The Tulsa shooting follows two mass shootings in May that shocked Americans and reignited debates about gun control. Last week, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Earlier in May, a shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

MP/PR