Dominican Republic minister shot dead in his office

Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by Miguel Cruz, who has been detained. No further details were immediately available, The Guardian reported.

Employees at the ministry of environment and natural resources told journalists that they heard at least seven shots from within the building.

“We express our deepest condolences,” the office of President Luis Abinader said.

Jorge comes from a powerful political family. He is the son of the former Dominican president Salvador Jorge Blanco and his sister is a vice-minister in Abinader’s administration. Jorge’s son is a lawmaker for the Modern Revolutionary party, of which he is a founding member.

The family issued a statement saying that Cruz had been Jorge’s friend since childhood, and that Jorge was shot multiple times.

