7-year-old boy killed in US Texas while in bed

A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed while he was laying in his bed in east Harris County late Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office, the website "khou" reported on Monday.

This happened just before 11 p.m. in the 13800 block of McNair Street just north of the East Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 7-year-old Paul Vasquez.

A cross-party group of US senators have agreed a framework for potential legislation on gun safety, following a spate of mass shootings, local media US reporte yesterday.

KI/PR