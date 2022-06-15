NATO chief urges 'more heavy weapons' for Ukraine

"Yes, Ukraine should have more heavy weapons," Stoltenberg told a press conference in The Hague after meeting the leaders of seven European NATO allies ahead of a key summit.

Stoltenberg said NATO was already "stepping up" deliveries and officials would be meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to coordinate further support including heavy weaponry, Barron's reported.

This comes as the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently stressed the need for more anti-missile systems, as the battle with Russian forces continues in Ukraine, according to News Week.

This is while the Russian Ambassador to the United States criticized the US' official remarks about the possibility of increasing supplies of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine.

"The fact that a high-ranking Pentagon official sees the possibility of broadening supplies of long-range systems causes extreme concern. This remark may be viewed as Washington’s intention to move towards further escalation. It only confirms that the Americans have no intention of seeing a peaceful solution," he said, according to TASS.

MP/PR