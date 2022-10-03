  1. Politics
Oct 3, 2022, 3:00 PM

NATO's Stoltenberg reacts to Moscow's Ukraine annexation

NATO's Stoltenberg reacts to Moscow's Ukraine annexation

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Speaking in an interview with an American source, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed his opinion about Moscow's Ukraine annexation.

During an interview with Meet the Press, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the territories Russia is trying to annex are "part of Ukraine."

Support for Ukraine is the best way to respond to Russia's annexation, he said, according to NBC.

"NATO has an open door policy. Every nation, including Ukraine, has the right to choose its own path, including what kind of security arrangements it wants to be part of," Stoltenberg said in the interview, answering a question about what will be NATO’s response to Ukraine’s application for accelerated admission.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for accession to NATO via an accelerated procedure. After that, Stoltenberg avoided answering a question if the alliance is ready to review such an application during a press conference in Brussels, according to TASS.

RHM/PR

News Code 192043
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192043/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News