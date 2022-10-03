NATO's Stoltenberg reacts to Moscow's Ukraine annexation

During an interview with Meet the Press, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the territories Russia is trying to annex are "part of Ukraine."

Support for Ukraine is the best way to respond to Russia's annexation, he said, according to NBC.

"NATO has an open door policy. Every nation, including Ukraine, has the right to choose its own path, including what kind of security arrangements it wants to be part of," Stoltenberg said in the interview, answering a question about what will be NATO’s response to Ukraine’s application for accelerated admission.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for accession to NATO via an accelerated procedure. After that, Stoltenberg avoided answering a question if the alliance is ready to review such an application during a press conference in Brussels, according to TASS.

