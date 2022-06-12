Russia destroys largest depot of West weapons in Ukraine

"High-precision air-launched missiles destroyed a base of foreign mercenaries near the Avdeyevka settlement in the Kharkiv region," he said, according to Sputnik.

According to Konashenkov, other targets included nine areas where Ukrainian troops and military equipment were deployed and five firing positions of units equipped with multiple rocket launchers near Maloryazantsevo, Volcheyarovka, Podgornoye, and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic. "In addition, a Buk-M1 missile system was destroyed near the Minkovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

Russia’s missile and artillery forces destroyed two Grad multiple rocket launchers and nine field weapons and fuel depots in the past day, killing over 300 nationalists, Konashenkov said. "The missile and artillery forces hit 231 areas where Ukrainian troops and military equipment were deployed in the past 24 hours, as well as 13 command points and 42 firing positions of artillery units," he specified.

According to Konashenkov, the attacks killed over 300 nationalists, destroying 11 armored vehicles, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, ten field artillery pieces, nine motor vehicles and nine field weapons and fuel depots.

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 198 aircraft, 1,180 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3,503 armored vehicles and 506 multiple rocket launchers since the start of a special military operation in Ukraine.

"A total of 198 aircraft, 130 helicopters, 1,180 unmanned aerial vehicles, 337 missile systems, 3,503 tanks and other armored vehicles, 506 multiple rocket launchers, 1,859 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 3,545 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation," Konashenkov specified.

Russia’s tactical and army aircraft have hit another 48 areas where Ukrainian troops and military equipment were deployed, killing over 170 nationalists and destroying a weapons depot in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman said.

"Tactical and army aircraft hit 48 areas where Ukrainian troops and military equipment were deployed. The attacks killed over 170 nationalists, destroying five tanks, six field artillery pieces, eight special motor vehicles and a weapons depot near the Krasnopolye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he noted.

MP/PR