Iran to set up 10 trade centers in Africa to boost trade ties

Seyyed Mohammad-Sadegh Ghannadzadeh made the remarks on Tuesday in the first meeting of the House of Iran and Africa, held in Tehran at the initiative taken by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), and stated that the contract between Iran and South Africa will be signed by the end of the year in the field of air lines to bolster bilateral trade and economic activities.

He put the current number of Iranian trade centers in African continent at three which could be increased to 10 centers by the end of the current year (March 20, 2023).

The main objective behind organizing this meeting is to review Iran’s investment and business opportunities so that Senegal is one of the important countries in West Africa and it is trying to develop relations between the two countries by defining its economic capacities.

It is hoped that the volume of trade and economic ties between the two countries of Iran and Senegal would further be expanded in the current year the same as in previous years, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghannadzadeh pointed to the development of infrastructures and creating incentives for boosting trade ties with African states and said that various contracts have been concluded in the field of developing air- and sea transportation, so that air route contract will be concluded between Iran and South Africa by the end of the current year.

South African countries were introduced among Iran’s 30 trade partners in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 23), he added.

MA/IRN84855785