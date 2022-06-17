Raeisi reacts to US decision to impose new sanctions

"When the Americans officially declare that we have scandalously failed in the Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran, it means that the Islamic Revolution is stepping on the path towards victory and progress," President Ebrahim Raeisi said in a meeting at Jamaran Hussainiya in Tehran on Friday.

"Sanctions must be neutralized; I wonder about why the Americans on the one hand send a message that telling they are ready for an agreement, but on the other hand, they add to the the list of sanctions."

The president further underlined that "We do not trust America; They break their promises."

Raeisi also said that the America's power is in decline, asking the Americans "Now they want to pressurize us with sanctions; Have sanctions been able to restrict us?"

"When we declare that we do not trust America, the world must admit that we are right when we say the Americans do not stick to their promises."

Raeisi remarks came after Washington threatened Tehran with more sanctions if the JCPOA revival talks fail.

MNA