Foreign transit of goods via Iran up 39% in 1st two months

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Tuesday and said that 2,560,000 tons of foreign goods were transited from Iran, registering a 39% increase as compared to the last year’s same period.

After seven years of reducing transit volume of foreign goods from the country, growth of transit of foreign goods via Iran resumed last year (ended March 20, 2022), he added.

Some 12,650,000 tons of foreign goods were transited from the country last year (from March 21, 2021 to March 20, 2022), showing a 68 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Given the specific geographical location of the country and taking advantage of its opportunities especially in the field of transit, it is expected that 50 million tons of goods would be transited annually from the country in 2025 Outlook Plan, Latifi underlined.

He went on to say that 811,000, 380,000, 264,000 and 220,000 tons of goods were transited via customs offices in Shahid Rajaei Special Economic Zone, Parvizkhan, Baghmaq Border Crossing and Sarakhs, respectively.

MA/IRN84788389