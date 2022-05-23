Iran, Kazakhstan railway heads sign contract for cooperation

A high-level delegation from Kazakhstan headed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, as well as the head of the Kazakh railways department held a meeting with Seyed Miad Salehi, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI).

During the meeting between the RAI chairman and the Kazakh delegation, the two sides discussed the development of economic cooperation and the development of rail transport.

The Iranian and Kazakh railway inked an MoU to increase cooperation and set preferential tariffs between the two countries in order to significantly increase the transit of goods passing through Iran.

After the implementation of the MoU, a part of the trains carrying shipments of goods will use the China-Kazakhstan-Iran-Europe (Turkey) railway instead of the previous China-Russia-Europe railway.

