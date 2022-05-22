Russia seeking goods transit via Iran

Vitaly Savelyev has said that Western sanctions against Russia have prompted Moscow to seek new logistics corridors including through Islamic Republic of Iran.

Russia's transport minister says sanctions will force western Moscow to pursue "new logistics corridors" such as North-South International Transport Corridor - between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

He conceded that Western sanctions are forcing Russia to find alternative trade routes to ship its goods.

"The sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation today have affected virtually all of the country's logistics and we have to look for new logistics corridors," he stated.

There are three key Russian ports on the Caspian Sea that can be explored north-south corridor.

These ports do not have the level of trade capacity that Russia had with the previous volume, he said, adding that Russia is considering sending goods to Iran via Azerbaijan as an alternative to sending goods through the Caspian Sea.

Prior to Russia’s operation in Ukraine on February 24, Russian maritime trade to Asia was usually carried out through the Suez Canal.

