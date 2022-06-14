Iran, Iraq sign MoU on tourism cooperation

According to the General Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Heritage, Culture and Tourism and Handicrafts of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Ancient Heritage of the Republic of Iraq was held on Monday.

Welcoming the Iraqi Minister, Zarghami said, "I am pleased that an academic with a scientific background has accepted this responsibility, and I am confident that cultural and tourism relations between Iran and Iraq will be established better than before."

Zarghami described the MoU as facilitating cultural and tourism relations between the two countries.

He described the cultural heritage and tourism, which is a joint mission of the two sides, as having a high potential for integration and cohesion between the two nations.

According to the memorandum, the two sides have announced their readiness to provide visa facilities for tourists from the two countries, as well as the exchange of laws, instructions and banking facilities in the field of tourism investment and investment in infrastructure projects, including hotel construction.

The MoU is valid for two years and will be automatically renewable unless one of the parties expresses its intention to terminate it to the other party in a written message through diplomatic channels three months before the expiration date.

