Tourism min. in Iraq to attend Forum of Ancient Civilizations

Ezzatollah Zarghami, who traveled to the Arab country on Saturday evening, is to take part in the Sixth Forum of Ancient Civilizations on Sunday.

Asked whether the forum will be able to be a ground for boosting Iran-Egypt cultural ties, the official termed Egypt as an ancient and valuable civilization.

He expressed hope that constructive talks, as the participating states deserve, will be witnessed at the event.

Representatives from Greece, China, Egypt, Italy, Peru, Bolivia, Armenia, and Mexico are among the participants.

