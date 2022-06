Referring that Iran's tourism industry grew by a negative 45% in 2020, Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account, that the field saw a 40 percent growth in 2021 based on the latest reports released by the international bodies.

Employment in the industry has also gone up by 5.1 percent, he said, noting that foreign tourists have spent $ 2.5 billion in the country.

