Jun 21, 2022, 9:21 PM

Ahead of World Cup;

Minister urges for campaign against Iranophobia

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian Minister of Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts, Sayyid Ezzatollah Zarghami has said that the enemies are waging a war against a possible tourism boom in Iran ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

In a Farsi post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Iran's Minister of Heritage, Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts, Sayyid Ezzatollah Zarghami warned that the enemies have intensified their psychological campaign against Iran known as Iranophobia for fear of a tourism boom in Iran ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The minister already predicted that lots of tourists and football fans could visit Iran because of its proximity to Qatar and other elements such as its favorable weather condition and eye-catching historical and cultural sites.

Zarghami further urged every Iranian to start a campaign against Iranophobia as a national duty.

