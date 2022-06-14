Iraq, Iran share similar music spirit: cultural official

Alaa Majid, Director General of the Musical Arts Department in the Iraqi Ministry of Culture added that only the language of both sides' music is different.

Iraqi people are keen on listening to Iranian music, he pointed out.

The two countries are determined to further expand cooperation in the music sector, he added.

It is possible for Iraq to invite Iran's Symphony Orchestra, which has performed for Imam Hussain (AS), in the month of Muharram to perform those works for the Iraqi people, he further noted.

