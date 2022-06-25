Iran, Turkey to further enhance tourism ties

Parham Janfeshan said that the meeting was attended by government and private sector officials of Batman Province, Turkey.

The event aimed to familiarize the two sides with the capacities of tourism and handicrafts to bolster bilateral cooperation, he noted.

During the meeting that was held in Tehran, the capacities of the capital city in exporting handicrafts, particularly in the glass-making sector, as well as cultural, historical, and natural attractions to attract tourists from Batman province were discussed, he added.

With the continuation of the meetings, he voiced hope that inking cooperation documents will be witnessed in the tourism sector.

