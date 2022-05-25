Iran ready to lay ground for boosting trade ties with Russia

Economic relations of both sides see growth, he said in a joint trade conference between Iran and Russia, adding that the volume of trade exchanges soared last year.

There has been constructive cooperation between state and private-run representatives in the trade field over the past months.

Pointing to the cooperation between Iran and Russia in removing barriers to the development of economic cooperation, he hoped that implementing the agreements would accelerate in various sectors including energy, transportation, logistics centers, and enhanced trade exchanges.

He underscored that Iran has a special interest in developing relations with neighboring states, especially Russia, adding that Iran’s view on relations with Russia is long-term and is not influenced by transient regional and international developments.

AMK/IRN84766741