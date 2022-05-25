  1. Economy
May 25, 2022, 2:20 PM

Iran deputy FM:

Iran ready to lay ground for boosting trade ties with Russia

Iran ready to lay ground for boosting trade ties with Russia

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari on Wednesday said that Iran is prepared to pave the way for facilitating and enhancing trade ties with Russia.

Economic relations of both sides see growth, he said in a joint trade conference between Iran and Russia, adding that the volume of trade exchanges soared last year.

There has been constructive cooperation between state and private-run representatives in the trade field over the past months.

Pointing to the cooperation between Iran and Russia in removing barriers to the development of economic cooperation, he hoped that implementing the agreements would accelerate in various sectors including energy, transportation, logistics centers, and enhanced trade exchanges.

He underscored that Iran has a special interest in developing relations with neighboring states, especially Russia, adding that Iran’s view on relations with Russia is long-term and is not influenced by transient regional and international developments.

AMK/IRN84766741

News Code 187190
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187190/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News