Tehran enjoys great capacities to boost coop. with ECO, BSEC

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari made the remarks at the Tehran International Conference dubbed "Iran & 30-year old BSEC: Prospects for Cooperation" held on Monday at the Institute for Political and International Studies.

The conference is a clear expression of Iran's commitment to the realization of multilateral economic diplomacy, he said.

Referring to the position of the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea in connecting West and East Asian regions and Europe, Safari said that the cooperation between Iran and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization plays a role in global connections.

Iran enjoys great capacity in terms of access to the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, China, and Central Asia, he also said, adding that despite sanctions, Iran has great potential for cooperation with ECO and BSEC.

Iranian diplomatic and economic apparatuses are determined to take steps to enhance cooperation between Iran and neighboring countries, Safari stressed, describing Tehran as one of the most active and potential centers for economic diplomacy.

At the conference, Secretary-General of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu, ambassadors of member countries, UN Representative in Tehran, Secretary-General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and representatives of Iranian private sector and Black Sea countries, along with senior managers and experts from ministries exchanged their views on ways of expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

