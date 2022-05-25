Iran, Turkey discuss expansion of ties, multilateral coop.

Referring to the recent significant growth of Iran-Turkey's trade and economic relations, Safari stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and regional cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed Iran's readiness to develop cooperation with Turkey in several fields including banking, trade, transportation, transit, energy, health and new technologies.

Kaymakcı, for his part, emphasized the importance of relations between the two countries in various fields and announced Turkey's readiness to develop relations with Iran and increase cooperation within the framework of regional and multilateral organizations such as ECO.

In this meeting, the two sides, referring to climate change and drought, stressed the need for cooperation between the countries of the region to protect the environment and manage shared water resources.

