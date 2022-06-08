All Iran's remedial measures taken as per NPT

Addressing the meeting of IAEA the Board of Governors, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi explained Iran's principled policy in implementing the nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

Criticizing westerners' failure to fulfill their mutual commitments under the JCPOA, Ghaebi said that if there had been an international agency to monitor the illegal sanctions, it should have held to account the United States and E3 for their high record of violating of the Resolution 2231, which endorses the JC POA.

Referring to the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA and re-imposing coercive, inhuman, and cruel unilateral sanctions against Tehran, the Iranian diplomat said, "These sanctions not only put pressure on the activities of independent private individuals and companies around the world but also have a negative impact on the choices of countries and international organizations that support JCPOA and want to trade with Iran."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghaebi spoke about the JCPOA revival talks between Iran and the P4+1 group, adding, "Vienna negotiations provided a unique opportunity for the JCPOA parties and the United States to demonstrate their real intention and return to fulfill their obligations by lifting all inhumane and illegal sanctions in an effective and verifiable manner."

Iran's permanent representative to the Vienna-based International Organizations also emphasized that all the nuclear remedial measures taken by Iran are based on the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and according to its rights and obligations.

