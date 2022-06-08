Abusing Iran's goodwill in nuclear talks to benefit no one

A meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors is under way in Vienna, and three European countries, Germany, Britain and France, along with the United States, have proposed a resolution against Iran to the Board, an analysis of the IAEA board meeting published by the Iranian Nournews said on Wednesday.

According to the contribution, in the resolution, the Western countries have made claims against peaceful Iranian nuclear program.

They have claimed that Iran has adopted an irrational stance in the Vienna talks while they themselves have refused to take practical steps to remove the anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran has not made any demands beyond the JCPOA, as they claim, while the main factor for the failure of the Vienna talks to reach a conclusion so far is their refusal to lift the sanctions.

The European countries, while claiming they have abided by the JCPOA and the need to implement Resolution 2231, they basically have taken no practical steps to fulfill the commitments under the JCPOA.

Iran insists that the sanctions must be lifted in exchange for the restrictions on nuclear activities in accordance with the JCPOA provisions, and that is still the main case hindering the negotiations.

Unfortunately, despite Iran's unprecedented cooperation, the IAEA does not seem to be willing to abandon its politically-motivated approach and the agency is still going the same pace, which calls into question its credibility.

The continuation of the same practice by the IAEA will certainly have grave consequences for the continuation of Iran's cooperation with the IAEA in the future.

Today, a few hours ago, Tehran announced the removal of two IAEA surveillance cameras installed in Iran in reaction to the continuation of the aforementioned behaviors by the IAEA and the Western countries.

The analysis concludes that "Naturally, Mr. Grossi has to be held to account for consequences of the IAEA approach."