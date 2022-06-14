  1. Economy
Govt. spox underlines role of active diplomacy

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi, in a tweet, underlined the role of active diplomacy in increasing the trade balance.

Iran's positive trade balance is the result of making use of the economic advantages of countries in applying active diplomacy, Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account.

He took some instances for the active diplomacy when he wrote that "Tajikistan's president arrived in Tehran two weeks ago. The President of Venezuela was in Iran. The presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will also visit Iran at the head of a high-profile political and economic delegation."

