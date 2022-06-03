Iran ready to send humanitarian aid to Kenya, African states

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Kenyan counterpart Ms. Raychelle Omamo have held talks about bilateral ad international issues on the phone.

Amir-Abdollahian referred to progress in the process of holding the joint commission of Iran and Kenya. He stressed the significance of ties with Africa, especially Kenya.

Iranian top diplomat also underlined the need for synergy between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kenya regarding some common threats in the international arena like terrorism and piracy.

The Iranian foreign minister further pointed to the positive trend of containing the Covid pandemic in Iran and underscored the country’s readiness to send humanitarian aid including medical assistance such as vaccines to Kenya and the African Continent.

He also invited the top Kenyan diplomat to visit Tehran and described cooperation between the two countries at regional and international organizations as important.

Amir-Abdollahian underlined that there are very good potential for the expansion of ties in all areas including trade and the private sectors of the two countries.

During the telephone conversation, Ms. Raychelle Omamo for her part underlined Iran’s important place in the world and called for expansion of bilateral ties.

She then pointed to the upcoming sessions of the joint commission of Iran and Kenya and expressed hope that holding the commission will result in further expansion and development of relations between Tehran and Nairobi.

The Kenyan foreign minister emphasized the need to expand cooperation with Iran in regional and international organizations more than ever before.

The two foreign ministers also discussed ways of facilitating consular issues for nationals of Iran and Kenya.

The two sides also exchanged views about the sanctions removal talks and the Iranian stance at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

