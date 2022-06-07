Iran lodges complaint to IMO on ship seizure by Greek govt.

Chief Executive of Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced the strong protest of the country to the International Maritime Organization following the seizure of Iranian oil tanker by the Greek government.

While protesting against the illegal seizure of Iranian oil tanker by Greece which was done with the support of US government, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Ali Akbar Safaei said that the Greek government's illegal action against Iranian ship is contrary to the goals and positions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as an international maritime authority.

Speaking with the Secretary-General of the IMO Kitack Lim, Safaei emphasized that this is not the first time that Iranian merchant ships and oil tankers have been directly or indirectly seized by the United States.

In recent years, a number of Iranian tankers have been seized by the United States and subsequently, Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization, on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, lodged its complaint to the Legal Division of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), he continued.

Stating that the US actions are against the security in the seas as well as safe passage, the deputy roads minister stipulated, “Our ships and sailors have been under constant threat following harsh US sanctions. Therefore, we hope that IMO will pay special attention to this issue.”

As Iranian ship had requested emergency assistance from the Greek authorities, they, with the support of the United States, have seized the Iranian merchant and cargo ship and unloaded its cargo, he said, adding that such move is considered ‘an act of piracy’.

IMO Secretary-General, for his part, said that members of the International Maritime Organization are aware of Iran's concern and protest against the recent events and “We are opposed to any discrimination or attack on maritime safety and security.”

Kitack Lim stated that he will bring up the issue in the upcoming meeting of IMO Assembly to find a solution.

