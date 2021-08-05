Iran lodges protest to IMO over rising rhetoric

The Iranian ambassador condemned the allegations about Iran's alleged actions to undermine maritime security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and called on the international community to cooperate in countering these destabilizing stances.

In the letter to the IMO, Baharvand rejected all baseless accusations against Tehran saying that they were politically motivated and were aimed at creating instability and harming the safety and security of navigation.

The diplomat reminded Iran's commitment to maintaining the safety and security of the navigation in the sea.

He added that Iran believes that maintaining maritime security is in its interests and the interests of the international community.

The ambassador continued in the letter by pointing out that the adventurous and biased behavior of a certain number of countries, which is mixed with using a language of force and threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, not only violates the principle of non-use of force for the UN Charter, but also endangers international maritime security in the region in the long run.

At the end of the letter, Baharvand called on all countries and international actors committed to the accepted principles of international law, including the International convention on maritime safety to condemn these destabilizing practices in the region and cooperate in good faith to ensure maritime security on all international waterways, including the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

KI/5274286