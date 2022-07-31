  1. Economy
Jul 31, 2022, 9:00 PM

Iran one of active, influential countries in IMO: Official

Iran one of active, influential countries in IMO: Official

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA)– The Deputy CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Maritime Affairs said that Iran has always been regarded as one of influential countries in meetings and specialized committees of International Maritime Organization.

Majid Ali-Nazi the Deputy CEO of PMO for Maritime Affairs emphasized the active role of Islamic Republic of Iran in specialized committees of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and stated that this active and influential presence in IMO must be preserved optimally.

Taking advantage of all capacities of elites, talented individuals and academics are one of the ways behind increasing and promoting Iran’s effectiveness and influence in IMO, he underlined.

Also in the meeting, the Director-General of Seafarers Affairs, the PMO Specialized and International Organizations  Ali Akbar Marzban expounded on the activities and performance of the General Directorate this year and emphasized the need for changing and improving the structure of the PMO General Directorate of Seafarers Affairs and Specialized and International Organizations.

MA/5552325

News Code 189703
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189703/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News