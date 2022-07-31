Iran one of active, influential countries in IMO: Official

Majid Ali-Nazi the Deputy CEO of PMO for Maritime Affairs emphasized the active role of Islamic Republic of Iran in specialized committees of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and stated that this active and influential presence in IMO must be preserved optimally.

Taking advantage of all capacities of elites, talented individuals and academics are one of the ways behind increasing and promoting Iran’s effectiveness and influence in IMO, he underlined.

Also in the meeting, the Director-General of Seafarers Affairs, the PMO Specialized and International Organizations Ali Akbar Marzban expounded on the activities and performance of the General Directorate this year and emphasized the need for changing and improving the structure of the PMO General Directorate of Seafarers Affairs and Specialized and International Organizations.

