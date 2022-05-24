Leader to receive MPs for meeting on Wednesday

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei is announced to hold a meeting with the lawmakers at the Iranian parliament tomorrow (Wednesday.)

Ruhollah Motafker Azad, a member of the Presiding Board of the Parliament said on Tuesday that the members of parliament will hold a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution after holding internal elections in the parliament to elect the new speaker, members of the Presiding Board of the parliament and taking the oath by the Presiding Board members in an open session on Wednesday.

The current speaker of the parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who will have to compete with his opponents in tomorrow's internal elections.

The lawmakers will also elect the new deputy speakers who form the Presiding Board.

The meeting will take place while the government offices and schools are said to be closed amid a severe dust storm that is affecting the western and central parts of Iran, including the capital, Tehran since today (Tuesday.)

The meeting tomorrow between the Leader and the lawmakers will be face-to-face for the first time after two years that were held through video-conferencing amid restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

