During an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, Ghalibaf received 194 votes from a total number of 281 votes cast by the lawmakers.

Morteza Aghatehrani, Elyas Naderan and Feyerdoun Abbasi were of the other nominees who garnered 53, 21 and 3 votes respectively out of 281 votes cast by lawmakers.

Ali Nikzad and Abdolreza Mesri were also elected as the first and second vice-speakers with 168 and 168 votes each.

MA/5498394