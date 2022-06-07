Iran to revise being in Vienna talks if resolution approved

The chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Vahid Jalalzadeh said that "After the IAEA director-general's visit to the occupied territories under the control of Israeli regime, the IAEA proved for the umpteenth time that it has become a political organization rather than a technical one."

"Unfortunately, before the release of the IAEA report, Mr. Grossi announced his position against Iran in the European Parliament, meaning that before the report was officially published in the European Parliament, they were informed by Mr. Grossi, and this showed that they do not look for the truth.

"If the sanctions are not lifted at a planned time, Iran has to abandon the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol," Jalalzadeh said after referring to the parliament's piece of legislation dubbed "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" approved in late 2020.

"Today, MPs expect the government to implement a law on strategic action to lift sanctions," he added.

"The fact that the Westerners will not be able to achieve their favorable results in the negotiations and get more concessions from the Islamic Republic, and they use the agency and its report as a tool to put pressure on the Islamic Republic, but they will definitely receive a strong response."

He added that, "We will revise our participation in the JCPOA-related talks with the P4+1."

KI/TSNM2724121