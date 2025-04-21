Moscow to host 18th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission

The meeting will be headed by Iranian Minister of Oil Mohsen Paknejad and Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Sergei Tsivilev as the chairmen of the Tehran-Moscow Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, according to Shana news agency.

Given the planning made in this regard, expert-level specialized meetings will be held on the first two days of the meeting.

Accordingly, Iranian and Russian experts will explore avenues for developing and enhancing cooperation between the two countries within the framework of various specialized working groups.

In addition to addressing the existing challenges, the experts of the two countries will outline a roadmap for future cooperation between Iran and Russia within the framework of signing a memorandum of understanding and finally, the MoU will be inked by the chairmen of the Tehran-Moscow Joint Economic Cooperation Commission.

MNA