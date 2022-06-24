Russia urges Iran to export construction materials: Safari

Referring to the recent visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Tehran and determination of the two countries to expand trade and economic ties, Safari stated that Iran has established good cooperation with Russia in the fields of trade, transit, energy, etc.

In the trade sector, the two countries of Iran and Russia are determined to increase their bilateral ties by $5 billion, he said, adding that the two countries also are cooperating with each other in the field of oil and gas swap deal.

In the sector of transit, it is scheduled that a high-ranking delegation of the country will visit Russia in the very near future to expand bilateral cooperation in the relevant field, Safari added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy foreign minister said that Russia has called on officials of the country to export building materials since this country has a high demand to the construction materials.

For this reason, it (Russia) has submitted a list of the construction materials it needs, he said, adding that a delegation will be dispatched to the Russia in order to consult with Russian officials on the issue.

MA/5522451