TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – People of Qom city held rallies on the occasion of the 15 of Khordad uprising anniversary.

The demonstrations of June 5, 1963 in Iran, called the 15th of Khordad uprising, were a protest against the arrest of Imam Khomeini, who was detained after giving a speech in which he vehemently criticized Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Israeli regime, and the United States.