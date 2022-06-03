"We made progress whenever we distrusted enemy"

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran went to mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini on the anniversary of his demise.

The president explained about the characteristics that made Imam Khomeini stand out among other political leaders.

Raeisi said one of Imam's features was his struggle against oppression and his fight for the deprived and the oppressed.

He also went on to talk about the progresses that the Islamic Republic has made based on the Imam Khomeini's teachings, "The Imam proved that the Islamic Revolution ideals can be achieved by trusting and believing in God, and also said vigorously that the United States could not do a damn thing [against the Iranian people]."

"Today, we see a White House spokesman explicitly say that maximum pressure campaign against Iran has failed," the president said.

He further noted that by trusting in God, the Iranian people will succeed in defeating their enemies and achieving their goals.

