Zionists injure 60 Palestinians, arrest 163 in Sun. clashes

Israeli forces detained more than 60 Palestinians during a crackdown on demonstrations and protests against the holding of a flag march in occupied Al-Quds.

Occupying forces of the Zionist regime brutally attacked Palestinians with heavy bullets and tear gas, causing dozens injured.

Palestinian sources also reported that 163 Palestinians were injured in the West Bank during a protest against the Zionist flag march.

Zionist forces on Sunday morning also raided Al Aqsa Mosque and besieged the worshipers.

Fierce clashes also broke out between the Zionists and the Palestinians after the Israeli regime attacked a camp in Bethlehem, on the West Bank.

The development came as the Zionists launched a flag march yesterday. The flag march is an insulting ceremony and marks a day in 1967 when the Zionist occupiers were able to completely occupy Quds.

RHM/5502424/5502412