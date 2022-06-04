Leader’s speech on Imam Khomeini’s 33rd demise anniversary

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – On the occasion of 33rd demise anniversary of founder of the Islamic revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered speech at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum on Saturday.

The commemoration ceremony was held in person and with the participation of people from all walks of life, state and military officials and foreign ambassadors to the Islamic Republic of Iran after two years of hiatus due to the coronavirus.