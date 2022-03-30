  1. Politics
Mar 30, 2022, 11:00 PM

FM spokesman:

Africa has special importance in Iran balanced foreign policy

Africa has special importance in Iran balanced foreign policy

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that in Iran's balanced Foreign Policy, Africa holds a very significant place.

In a message on his Twitter page, Khatibzadeh provided a short report of his recent visit to Senegal.

"Started my African visit in Senegal, the gateway to W Africa," he wrote in a post on his twitter account.

"Held meetings w/ senior officials & civil society leaders & visited Gorée island where I traveled back to era of unspeakable cruelty of Western slavery," Khatibzadeh added.

The Iranian senior diplomat also stressed that Africa holds a very significant place in Iran's balanced Foreign Policy.

MP/5455746

News Code 185194
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185194/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News