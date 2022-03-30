Africa has special importance in Iran balanced foreign policy

In a message on his Twitter page, Khatibzadeh provided a short report of his recent visit to Senegal.

"Started my African visit in Senegal, the gateway to W Africa," he wrote in a post on his twitter account.

"Held meetings w/ senior officials & civil society leaders & visited Gorée island where I traveled back to era of unspeakable cruelty of Western slavery," Khatibzadeh added.

The Iranian senior diplomat also stressed that Africa holds a very significant place in Iran's balanced Foreign Policy.

