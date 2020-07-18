Iran, Senegal review oil, energy, agriculture coop.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the expansion of cooperation in the field of oil, gas, and energy.

The holding of the fifth meeting of the Iran-Senegal Joint Commission as well as the program of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of official relations between the two countries were among the topics discussed during the meeting of Dehshiri and Makhtar Cisse on Friday.

Dehshiri also met and held talks with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Equipment Moussa Balde on Thursday.

The two sides reviewed the development of agricultural cooperation between Iran and Senegal.

