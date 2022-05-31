  1. Sports
AFC congratulates Esteghlal on IPL title win

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – AFC congratulates the football club Esteghlal-e Tehran or Esteghlal in short on winning the title of the Iran Pro League while remaining undefeated until the end.

"Congratulations Esteghlal for winning the 🇮🇷 Iran Pro League crown!" the Official Home of the Asian Football Confederation on Twitter wrote to congratulate the winner of the Iranian Professional League (IPL), Esteghlal-e Tehran, who finished the IPL at the top and celebrated winning the title yesterday at Tehran Azadi Stadium.

"They remain unbeaten for the entire season. All 3️⃣0️⃣30 matches," the AFC added in its congratulatory post.

The AFC has also posted a photo of Esteghlal's players and fans celebrating the win in Tehran Azadi Stadium.

Esteghlal known as the Blues in Iran drew against Naft Masjed Soleyman in its last match in 2021/22 IPL on Monday to remain unbeaten in the entire season.

The victory came with three weeks until the end of Esteghlal's matches.

