The giant Iranian football club Esteghlal-e Tehran drew against Naft Masjed Soleyman in its last match in 2021/22 Iran Professional League (IPL.)

The popular team remained undefeated throughout this season of IPL.

The today's match against Naft Masjed Soleyman was held in the presence of 70,000 spectators in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, where Esteghlal players and the fans celebrated winning the title.

Esteghlal, headed by Farhad Majidi, won the title after nine years with three matches remaining. The Iranian blue giants have won the title four times out of 21 editions. Esteghlal’s archrivals Persepolis, known as the reds also from Tehran, have claimed the title seven times and Sepahan are second in the list with five titles.

The following is an image of the IPL table after Esteghlal finished its matches on Monday:

KI