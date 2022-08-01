Raeisi congratulates Switzerland on National Day

In a message to Ignazio Cassis, the President of the Swiss Confederation, the Iranian president congratulated on the Swiss National Day.

“I believe that the historical, dynamic and friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Swiss Confederation have laid a suitable ground for utilizing the diverse capacities as much as possible in the relations between the two countries," the Iranian President said.

Raeisi expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will expand more and more in various bilateral, regional and international fields based on mutual interests and within the framework of the designed roadmap.

AY/IRN84840974