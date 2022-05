TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Esteghlal edged past Shahr Khodro 1-0 in Matchday 26 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium thanks to Arman Ramezani’s goal in the 88th minute.

