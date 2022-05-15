Esteghlal claims title of Iran football league after 9 years

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Esteghlal football team claimed the title of Iran Professional League (IPL) Saturday night.

Esteghlal defeated Foolad 2-1 in Ahvaz thanks to goals from Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh and Adel Hardani. It had not won the title since the 2012/13 season.

Alireza Kushki scored the hosts’ sole goal in the dying moments of the match.

In Sirjan, Persepolis suffered a 2-1 loss against Sepahan.

With three matches to spare, Esteghlal won the title with 63 points. Persepolis are second with 54 points, followed by Sepahan with 52 points.