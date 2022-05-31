Iraqi Parl. preparing to expel Turkish forces from country

A member of the Iraqi parliament told media sources that there is a move by representatives of various political groups aimed at ousting Turkish forces from Iraqi territory in northern Iraq, adding, "Government-parliamentary sessions will be held to discuss ways to expel these forces, which are currently considered occupying forces."

Saying that being silent in the face of Turkey's presence inside Iraqi territory leads these forces to increase and expand their penetration deep into Iraqi territory, the Iraqi MP described Turkey's move as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty which threatens the country's national security.

"The commission has made an urgent request to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to hold a security meeting to discuss the issue of Turkish aggression. Because the Turkish army has entered the depths of the Iraqi soil without any obstacles," said a member of the Iraqi parliament security and defense commission.

Turkish troops in northern Iraq have long been violating the country's airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK. These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.

The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery and ground special forces, claiming that it has information that indicates PKK was going to launch a large-scale operation against Turkey.

Turkey has carried out most of its attacks in the Sinjar region and in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.

