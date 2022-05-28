18 PKK elements killed in N Iraq: Turkish Defense Ministry

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced in a statement on Saturday that 18 members of the PKK terrorist group were killed in the Claw-Lock operation in northern Iraq.

Tukey's fight against terrorism and terrorists will continue effectively and decisively, the statement also added.

The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces.

However, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to withdraw its forces from the north, saying that Baghdad has the right to use all resources to respond to the violation of its sovereignty.

Earlier on May 18, Iraq's representative to the United Nations formally filed a complaint against Turkey with the UN Security Council. He called for the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from the country after speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York.

RHM/IRN84769791