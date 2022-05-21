Turkey launches airstrikes on NE Iraq (+VIDEO)

Turkish fighterjets on Saturday bombed PKK headquarters in northeastern Iraq, between the provinces of Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah.

3 PKK forces and 2 civilians were killed during Turkey's airstrikes on Chamchamal, according to Al Mayadeen.

The PKK headquarters was completely destroyed and a car caught fire, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery and ground special forces.

However, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry urged Turkey to withdraw its forces from the north, saying that Baghdad has the right to use all resources to respond to the violation of its sovereignty.

Iraq's representative to the United Nations on Wednesday formally filed a complaint against Turkey with the UN Security Council. He called for the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from the country after speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in New York.

