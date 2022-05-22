Turkey's base in N Iraq comes unedr drone attack

Some Iraqi media reported on Sunday morning that the Turkish military base in northern Iraq has come under drone attacks.

More than four drones attacked the Turkish base in Ba'ashiqa, the Iraqi Sabereen reported.

Ba'ashiqa (Zilkan) military base between Maqloub and Ba'ashiqa mountains is located in north of Mosul city, where Turkish troops are stationed.

According to the Iraqi source, the Iraqi resistance group “Ahrar Sinjar” claimed responsibility for the attack on Turkish base in Iraq.

The Ahrar Sinjar air force fired more than six kamikaze suicide drones at the Turkish base, the source also added.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish fighterjets bombed PKK headquarters in northeastern Iraq, between the provinces of Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah.

3 PKK forces and 2 civilians were killed during Turkey's airstrikes on Chamchamal, according to Al Mayadeen.

Turkish fighterjets also targeted a refugee camp in the city of Makhmur located in Iraq's Erbil.

