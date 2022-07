Mohammad Hadi Saravi bagged a gold medal in the weight category of 97 kg.

Ali-Asghar Sam Daliri, in the 63 kg category, won a silver medal and Mohammad Hossein Mahmoudi in the 82 kg category received a bronze medal.

The Wladyslaw Pytlasinski Cup was held in Poland on July 20-24, 2022.

