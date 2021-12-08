Iran’s Geraei, Zare named best wrestlers of 2021

The Olympic and World gold medalist Mohammadreza Geraei in the 67 kg category and Amir Zare holding an Olympic bronze medal and a World gold medal in 125 kg category were chosen as the best performance wrestlers of 2021.

Geraei came into 2021 without having a world or Olympic medal on his resume. The 25-year-old, known as ‘The Iceman,’ defied all expectations and claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo and closed out his improbable ’21 campaign with a world-title run in Oslo.

Zare, at just 20-year-old, had a colossal year. He collected an Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo before upsetting three-time world champ Geno PETRIASHVILI (GEO) and Olympic gold medalist Taha AKGUL (TUR) en route to gaining heavyweight supremacy at the Oslo World Championships.

MP/ /5370444