Dec 8, 2021, 12:40 PM

Iran’s Geraei, Zare named best wrestlers of 2021

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The two Iranian wrestlers Mohammad Reza Geraei and Amir Zare have been named United World Wrestling’s Breakthrough Performance of the Year award winners, according to UWW.

The Olympic and World gold medalist Mohammadreza Geraei in the 67 kg category and Amir Zare holding an Olympic bronze medal and a World gold medal in 125 kg category were chosen as the best performance wrestlers of 2021.

Geraei came into 2021 without having a world or Olympic medal on his resume. The 25-year-old, known as ‘The Iceman,’ defied all expectations and claimed Olympic gold in Tokyo and closed out his improbable ’21 campaign with a world-title run in Oslo.

Zare, at just 20-year-old, had a colossal year. He collected an Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo before upsetting three-time world champ Geno PETRIASHVILI (GEO) and Olympic gold medalist Taha AKGUL (TUR) en route to gaining heavyweight supremacy at the Oslo World Championships.

